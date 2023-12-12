Stray Gods Part 2 is a musical live stream event happening this week

A special live streamed musical event is happening on December 13th for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, called Myth and Music: An Evening with Stray Gods Part 2, and it’s all a special holiday gift to celebrate with the fans for a “tremendous year”.

Myth and Music: An Evening with Stray Gods Part 2 will include “30 minutes of never-before-seen content and performances from Laura Bailey, Troy Baker and Anjali Bhimani” as well as an interview with David Gaider, and Austin Wintory.

The show will start on December 13th at 6pm PST (which is 9pm EST, 1pm AEDT, and of course, sadly, actually 2am UK time on the December 14th for us). You can catch up on the first part by clicking here, otherwise the YouTube stream is ready to watch just below this text.

We spoke to Anjali Bhimani back in August about her role for Stray Gods, who talked about the recording sessions for the game, saying “It was during the pandemic when we were all still distancing and separate so we couldn’t be in the same place, and it was also the first session and first song that they recorded for the game. So I think all of us were trying to find our feet and figure out what the process was going to like. As a result – combined with how lovely they were, and how open to input and excited to collaborate they were, it definitely felt like a very safe place to take big old risks and try crazy stuff and figure out who we wanted her to be, and how we wanted her sound to reflect that”.

Lyle really enjoyed the game, too, giving it an 8/10 and saying: “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical tells an engaging story with plenty of singing and dancing along the way. The setting is really interesting, and the godly characters you meet are a joy to interact with. It has a few issues with sound levels and some songs are a little slow for my taste, but this is one musical adventure that’s well worth singing along to”.

Stray Gods is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.