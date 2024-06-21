Stray Gods: Orpheus adds six new songs, coming June 27 to all platforms

Humble Games and Summerfall Studios has confirmed that the DLC for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Stray Gods: Orpheus, is coming to all platforms instead of just PC as originally announced. This means it’ll be hitting Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and, of course, PC, on June 27th, at a suggested price of $9.99 USD / $14.50 AUD / £7.99 GBP.

The DLC will add “6 brand new original songs, where each decision changes the song and the story”, says Humble Games, adding that the music is composed by Austin Wintory, with lyrics by Simon Hall, Montaigne, and new addition Tom Cardy. The publisher adds that “Stray Gods: Orpheus has hours of interactive music for players to explore again and again.”

Written by David Gaider and starring Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery), players take on the role of Orpheus in this brand new story for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Orpheus’ story is arguably finished – until Hermes brings him back to the world of the living. With their help, players will guide Orpheus through the depths of mortal decision making – who to date, what to hope for, what instrument to rock out on.

In our review of the main game, we said: “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical tells an engaging story with plenty of singing and dancing along the way. The setting is really interesting, and the godly characters you meet are a joy to interact with. It has a few issues with sound levels and some songs are a little slow for my taste, but this is one musical adventure that’s well worth singing along to.” We scored it a big 8/10 on PS5 when it released on August 10th, 2023.

