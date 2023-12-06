World of Warships getting festive themed December update

Wargaming is celebrating the festive period in World of Warships with a December update, featuring in-game rewards, themed events, and more. The developers have shared information about all the content coming to World of Warships, World of Warships: Legends, and World of Warships: Blitz, offering players tons of rewards as they see out 2023 in style. To coincide with the Christmas-themed December update, World of Warships will also fix bugs, upgrades, and balance changes across the game. The full patch notes can be found here.
For World of Warships, the December update will give players the opportunity to take part in Holidays in Santa City, which is set across 20 stages where post-progression is available. Gifts like the Germany Tier VII Premium Battleship Scharnhorst ’43 is up for grabs as long as players complete daily and weekly missions. Salvage for Victory is also coming back, featuring 100 stages to play through, with new rewards at each one, such as the cruiser Kitami. Finally, between December 7 and 12, new and existing players can visit the World of Warships website to find a bonus code which gives them a ton of festive goodies, such as the Bismarck or a permanent camouflage for a tier VII ship. For Steam users, the bundle also includes the tier IV Yubari (between December 7 and 13).
World of Warships: Legends will give players a set of rewards using dedicated event currency, including three ships and two majestic Commander guise. There will be something called the Holiday Card Collection, too, which gives players the chance to earn items like the exclusive French Tier II Premium Destroyer, En. Gabolde W. Also, there’ll be a free Holiday Box gift bundle, a three-week advent calendar, and new winter ships to acquire alongside four Early Access vessels.
And finally, World of Warships: Blitz is celebrating Christmas with various events, promotions, and a special Advent Calendar running until December 24. Players that log in each day can earn plenty of rewards by taking on daily Blitz Challenges to get Santa and Elf keys used to unlock exclusive ships, camouflages, blueprints, and more. Players will also be able to discover the latest ‘Islands of Ice’ map, and four new ships: Huron, Tromp, Daisen, and W. Virginia ’41.