World of Warships is getting a premium collectible book package

Naval battle massively multiplayer online game World of Warships is having a collaboration with video game art printmaker, Cook and Becker. Called “Naval Legends: Cruisers”, it’s a collectible package that will host historically accurate artistic renderings of cruisers from Antiquity to Cold War.

The World of Warships book is 384 pages, and has over 600 illustrations, “detailed 3D ship reconstructions and interactive elements”, and the team from the game has worked alongside “leading historical consultants to ensure historical accuracy on the appearance of ships and historical figures, referencing World of Warships’ rich historical photo archive, as well as museums and library collections across Russia, France, Germany, Japan and the USA”.

World of Warships and Cook and Becker have ensured a premium experience for every reader, with over 600 illustrations across 384 pages, 32 detailed 3D ships reconstructions, interactive elements such as small booklets and maps, and 14 videos accessible via QR codes — all packaged in a beautiful acrylic display case with metal bonus codes for World of Warships PC and Legends, and with collectible physical extras in the four most premium editions.

The book is exclusive from the Cook and Becker website, obviously, and will be on sale from now until December 14th (shipping in May 2024), with four versions of it available, as follows:

The Lieutenant’s Edition – Limited to 500 units. Featuring the book, premium display case and two exclusive bronze metal gift cards with in-game content worth over $60.

The Captain's Edition – Limited to 250 units. Featuring the book, premium display case, two exclusive metal gift cards with in-game content worth over $100 – and a limited edition leather notebook, and pen.

The Admiral's Edition – Limited to 500 units. Featuring the book, premium display case, two exclusive metal gift cards with in-game content over $200, a limited edition leather notebook and pen, personalised certificate of appreciation – and a solid, engraved brass compass chart weight from storied nautical instruments maker Weems & Plath of Annapolis, USA.

The Grand Admiral's Edition – Limited to 50 units. The most limited edition of the book, hand-signed by Wargaming CEO Victor Kislyi – plus everything included in the stunning Admiral's Edition.

The 50 units version (Grand Admiral) has already sold out, with it looking like the campaign is well underway, and should make the required amount of backers.