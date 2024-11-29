World of Tanks new holiday ops celebrity announced

Wargaming has announced the holiday ops celebrity in World of Tanks for 2025, and it’s none other than action film/tv star, Jason Statham.

Last year it was Vinnie Jones, but the star of The Transporter, Fast & Furious, and The Meg is coming to the game this year, starting December 6th and running until January 13th.

Check out the new trailer, below, and official information as well:

The annual Holiday Ops 2025 kicks off on December 6th and ends on January 13th, 2025. This year promises a Holiday Ops experience like never before, featuring the newly updated and beloved festive hangar where players will be given special assignments and battle missions to earn rewards from Jason Statham himself. The new live-action trailer begins with Santa being surrounded by a gang of bad guys, but things take a sudden turn when he gets accidently punched in the face during the fight scene. Enter his stunt double: movie star Jason Statham—brutal, stylish, and ready to take charge. Yet, the project doesn’t have the punch he’s famous for, so Statham takes full control. Watch as he commands the set, transforming an average holiday movie into a full-throttle epic.

“I have driven almost every type of vehicle in my career, but blasting around in a tank is the most exhilarating,” says Jason Statham. “That is why I’ve teamed up with Wargaming to be World of Tanks’ newest Holiday Ops Ambassador, and I’m more than up for the challenge. It’s a great opportunity to bring some festive fun and a bit of high-stakes action to players all over the world.”

World of Tanks is available now, with the new holiday event starting on December 6th, running until January 13th, 2025.