Wargaming announces new title, Steel Hunters

Wargaming has announced a brand new free to play mech shooter called Steel Hunters, which includes ideas from extraction and battle royale shooters.

Having seen the game in action at a pre-briefing, it looks pretty impressive, and seems like one to keep an eye on. There’s a lot familiar about it, but a lot that seems new and like an alternative take on multiple genres. There’s also a closed playtest starting now, which you can sign up for here.

In the mean time, check out the trailer, and all the info below:

The game offers an intense mech power fantasy where you control formidable mechanical giants – Hunters – and participate in action-packed battles, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear. Each Hunter comes with its own distinct playstyle, unique ability kits and progression systems that allow for a variety of strategy and tactics to outmatch opponents as they push toward the final showdown at the extraction point. Set in a futuristic world, Steel Hunters tells the story of humanity’s fight for survival following a catastrophic event. To secure a rare extraterrestrial resource called Starfall, Hunters were created. In their clash for domination, Corporations and Factions transformed Hunters into fearsome combat machines, used in the race to conquer the scarce resource across the ruins of a green but abandoned Earth.

“This is a massive moment for Wargaming,” said Victor Kislyi, Wargaming CEO. “We are best known for creating immersive and sustainable digital hobbies for millions of gamers around the world. With Steel Hunters, we’re pushing past our boundaries and bringing something completely new. Our ambition is to create one of the most exhilarating and compelling mech experiences ever.”

“Steel Hunters is the result of incredible teamwork and dedication of our talented people in Guilford, Prague and our studios around the world,” said Mike McDonald, Product Director. “Over the past 3 years, we’ve worked relentlessly to create a game that offers a unique take on the mech shooter space by combining elements of different genres into one compelling mix. Today we’re finally ready to show players what we’ve been building.”

Here’s the key features from the press release: