World of Warships gets US Aircraft Carriers and more via new update

It may only be January, but Wargaming has already announced some updates coming to naval battle MMO, World of Warships, which the team believes will be pretty exciting to fans of the game.

Wargaming says that the update includes a “a new line of U.S. Aircraft Carriers in Early Access, the continued construction of Italian cruiser Michelangelo in the Dockyard, a new take on Bounty Hunt, and the return of popular hololive production collaboration content, as well as a return of Ranked Battles and Brawls”, which sounds like a lot of content.

The update adds three new ships: Tier VI Independence, Tier VIII Yorktown, and Tier X Essex. The team says that every one of those offers a “unique playstyle, with a single standard squadron for torpedo bombers and two tactical squadrons comprising attack and dive bomber aircraft. Starting at Tier VIII, the tactical squadrons are equipped with the new Smoke Curtain Generator consumable, allowing them to bring a new tactical depth in battle”.

On top of that, there’s a special in-game event that lets players go through twenty levels of daily and weekly missions, with rewards ranging from camouflages, containers, to commemorative flags, and there’s an additional progression line after that with twenty more levels.

Here’s some more information, taken from the official press release:

The latest iteration of the Bounty Hunt event is set to return to the game from 1 February 2024. Packed with plenty of rewards, four new achievements, major changes, and access to the Star Emissaries collection, this version is not to be missed! Available via random bundles, players can unlock several bonuses and Star Emissaries content including two different ships, STAR Kitakaze and STAR Edinburgh, and two Commanders each equipped with 10 skill points. Update 13.0 welcomes Season 15 and the return of Ranked Battles on 10 January, and three new Brawls commence from 15 January. As always, Brawls will see varying rule sets to challenge the most daring of teams in their pursuit of naval dominance! For those looking to complete something a bit less combative and a bit more constructive, the building continues at the Sestri Ponente Dockyard, rewarding dedicated players with Tier IX Italian cruiser Michelangelo. As part of Update 13.0, World of Warships welcomes back hololive production to the game with a resale of top content! Popular VTubers such as Shishiro Botan, Moona Hoshinova, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia and more will once again be available as Commanders get ready to lead fleets to victory. Running for two weeks from February 2, 2024, the resale will also include consumable skins, flags, and a camo bundle for hololive production fans to enjoy.

Due to the updates, the servers will have some downtime in the early hours of Wednesday morning this week, January 10th.

Check out the full patch notes, here.