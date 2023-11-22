The World of Tanks 2023 holiday ambassador is Vinnie Jones

World of Tanks is again committing to an annual Christmas celebration, only this year the celebrity ambassador is Vinnie Jones. Yes the ex-footballer. No, really.

Narratively, Wargaming explains that Jones has been “working covertly as Santa’s enforcer, dealing with those who found themselves on the naughty list”, but that “this year Vinnie isn’t here to give the gift of punishment but to submit his resignation letter to Santa. He is leaving his post to seek a new opportunity: becoming a commander in World of Tanks…. but not before he and his crew knock out one last naughty list”.

You can check out the trailer for the event, below:

Team up with Vinnie Jones in the tanker garage, where he will be assigning challenges and quests to the most focused and festive of tankers. Successfully completing these missions will reward players with themed customization items such as celebrity-inspired tank skins, emblems, inscriptions, decals, medals, unique decorations, avatars, and more. Players of World of Tanks and World of Tanks Modern Armor can also recruit Vinnie into their tank crews, with his gruff iconic voice supporting tankers in battles.

Jones said: “You heard that correct, I’m hanging up my candy canes for good to join the awesome World of Tanks players for Holiday Ops 2024. My days of ‘correcting’ people on the naughty list are over. I am a World of Tanks commander now, and it is going to be ‘Jingle-Bells’ all the way!”

While most people will remember Jones for his Wimbledon years, he’s also now a TV presenter and actor, and in fact he has a new show airing now, in the form of Vinnie Jones: In the Country.

The Holiday Ops for this year will be starting on December 1st, which it falls to me to remind you is very close. Yep, it’s nearly December already.