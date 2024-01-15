World of Warships: Legends gets first big update of 2024, adding new campaign

World of Warships: Legends just got its first campaign update for the game of 2024, adding a new campaign with the Tier VII destroyer, Jäger, wave five of the Azur Lane collaboration, more ranked battle updates, two ship lines joining full access, and “more content” on the horizon.

Developer Wargaming says that “the Danubian Pearl Campaign features the Pan-European destroyer”, adding that “across 5 weeks, the 100-stage milestone, which will have a catch-up mechanic for those who complete it with Admiralty Backing active, will grant players the Pan-European Tier VII destroyer Jäger. This new ship comes with rapid reloading and fast torpedoes, coupled with solid concealment and access to Repair Party: a solid addition to the varied ranks of Pan-European vessels”.

You can check out the new trailer below, or the full patch notes, here.

Here’s the rest of the updates, from the official press release:

Wave 5 of Azur Lane collaboration arrives in Legends: The player-favourite Azur Lane collaboration returns to the high seas once again! This time it will be featuring as many as 5 new Commanders: Bismarck, Cheshire, Colorado, Sovetskaya Rossiya, and Zara, flanked by three new themed ships and two skins, based on these characters. Spiced up with the new crate, the collaboration will be active between January 15 and February 19.

French heavy cruisers and German alternate destroyers join the full ship roster: The arrival of Tier VIII F. Schultz for German destroyers, and Brest for French cruisers, signifies the availability of these alternative branches of the tech tree to all players. German destroyers are closer in terms of gameplay to small cruisers, whilst French navy additions boast high calibre and speed.

Ranked Battles celebrate milestone season number 50: With the usual array of prizes, seasons 49 to 51 will be available to players during this update. Depending on the season, high-tier battles – Tier VI, VII, and VIII respectively – will come with explosive gameplay as the captains show off their skill in a fast-paced 3 vs. 3 environment to blast through the ranks.

Lastly, Wargaming also says that World of Warships: Blitz is celebrating six years with “the unique French Tier VI Premium cruiser Dupleix coming in the game”. The team says that “the British Tier X Premium Aircraft Carrier Eagle will also be possibly obtainable, via keys awarded from in-game events. Alongside this, a bounty of premium ships have been added at a discounted rate, a reworked tutorial for new players arrives, and further updates make this the biggest anniversary celebration so far”.

World of Warships: Legends is available now.