World of Tanks launches season inspired by Rambo films

Wargaming has announced a new “special season” inspired by the Rambo film trilogy for World of Tanks, starting next week.

The event is called “Battle Pass Special: Rambo” and will run until January 30th. The developer says: “it invites players to unleash their inner warrior in a tribute to cinema’s fiercest lone wolf. The Battle Pass introduces five iconic characters from the Rambo film trilogy, with the greatest reward being the Rambo tank — a war machine as indomitable as John Rambo himself.”

Check out the trailer below, then we can get into the info:

Tankers can recruit John Rambo through the Base Rewards Track, accompanied by Sheriff Will Teasle, a relentless enforcer. The Improved Rewards Track offers the chance to unlock Marshall Murdock, a cunning and deceitful strategist. Special bundles also include Colonel Trautman, Rambo’s trusted mentor, and Co Bao, a fearless freedom fighter and ally. Each character features a distinctive voiceover, adding unique personality and flair to every battle. The event’s ultimate reward is the Rambo heavy tank, a premium, high-tier vehicle that embodies Rambo’s determination and resourcefulness. Its design incorporates iconic movie elements such as a stylized trap log, Rambo’s signature knife, a mounted machine gun adorned with Rambo’s headband, carved inscriptions, and more – making it a true testament to Rambo’s legacy. In addition to the Rambo tank, players can enhance their experience with the themed 2D customization, featuring film-specific colour schemes that reference Rambo’s journey from the forests of America to the jungles of Vietnam and the deserts of Afghanistan.

This follows on from the holiday season event which featured Jason Statham, and that seems to be a tradition now, as 2023 saw Vinnie Jones featured in the game.

World of Tanks is available now, and the new Rambo battle pass starts on January 16th, running until the 30th.