Bulletstorm VR gets new ‘Campaign for Vengeance’ trailer

People Can Fly and Incuvo S.A. have today released a brand new ‘Campaign for Vengeance’ trailer for Bulletstorm VR, showing off some explosive gameplay. The trailer shows off the new VR-enhanced features such as immersive weapon reloading, head-aimed energy leashing, and dual-wielded Energy Blades, as well as a focus on the narrative and characters fans of the original title will be familiar with.

For the first time, lace up your badass mercenary babe boots as the legendary Trishka Novak exclusively in Bulletstorm VR. Dual-wield your new Energy Blade weapons to carve your way through mutated hordes in 2 brand-new levels. Dynamically slash, slice, dash, and dismember your enemies – with full dual-wielding, getting up close and personal has never been so satisfying.

Some of the features in Bulletstorm VR are as follows:

Exclusive Content – Bulletstorm VR features dual wielding – grab a gun from your hip with one hand and one from your shoulder with the other for a double dose of VR damage dealing for the ultimate creative carnage. In addition, players will get to slice and dice as Trishka Novak with her brand new energy blade weapons across two brand new campaign levels.

Creative Carnage – Players can use power kicks, slides, charged shots, explosives, the environment, and an iconic energy leash to execute a symphony of Skillshots. Maximum carnage combos mean maximum in-game rewards that unlock new weapons, charged shots, increased ammo capacity, and more.

Maximum VR Firepower – Players will experience the entire Bulletstorm arsenal of weapons reworked from the ground up for Virtual Reality, including the ability to dual-wield unique weapons.

Bulletstorm VR is releasing January 18 for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, PlayStation VR 2, and PC via Steam. You can watch the new Bulletstorm VR trailer below: