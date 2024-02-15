Bulletstorm VR update aims to fix various issues on PSVR2 and Steam VR

People Can Fly and Incuvo S.A. has released a huge update for Bulletstorm VR on PSVR2 and Steam VR which aims to fix some of the main issues for the game. The various fixes are for multiple crashes and bugs, improvement to the AI on certain enemies, several quality of life improvements, and more. Players can check out what’s included in the Bulletstorm VR update here.
It’s a shame Bulletstorm VR was released in the state it did because the original was a surprise hit, becoming a cult classic in the years after it came out. The disappointment was felt here on the site, as in our review we said, “If you played Bulletstorm when it came out all those years ago and want to replay it, stick to the Full Clip Edition. If you want to try something in VR that makes use of the technology, this isn’t the one for you. From poor AI to repetitive and easy combat, the gamey elements of Bulletstorm VR aren’t anything to get excited about, and while it’s one of those titles that’s fun to start with, the cracks begin to show after an hour or so.”
On top of the Bulletstorm VR update, the developers recently released a patch on January 26 for Meta Quest 2 and 3 that decreased various crashes happening on platforms by 75%, improved enemy AI drastically, fixed soft-locks in menus, and added other quality of life improvements, however, it feels like it might be a little too late. Still, a second patch is in the works for Meta platforms, although no release date has been announced.
There will be more patches following this Bulletstorm VR update coming to various platforms in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep you posted when we find out more information.