Chronique des Silencieux gets a January release date

Pierre Feuille Studio has announced that hand-drawn detective game Chronique des Silencieux has a release date, and it’s this month, on January 29th.

To celebrate the announcement for the PC title (Mac and Linux support is also coming soon, as well other storefronts for the game), the team has released a new Chronique des Silencieux trailer, which you can check out below:

Set in 1970’s France, Chronique des Silencieux sees players step into the shoes of Eugène Faury, a rookie private eye investigating the peculiar case of Victor Dousvalon – a stubborn old history professor who shrouded his life in secrecy. Players will need a keen eye and sharp mind to solve this delicate mystery, as they are thrown headfirst into the case; meeting a colourful cast of characters whom they must diligently question in an attempt to sort fact from fiction. Only by following the right leads, digging through secret documents and investigating decades old lies, will the truth finally come to light. The game doesn’t hold the player’s hand; giving them autonomy over which leads to follow – giving them room to make their own connections and letting them decide when they have enough information to confront suspects. It features a beautiful, vibrant, hand-drawn aesthetic, and mechanically, it takes inspiration from the likes of Ace Attorney, Detective Grimoire and Papers, Please.

Here’s a list of the key features for the title from the official release date press release:

Head First Investigation. No more watching characters think for you, this is the time to prove your deductive powers. Choose your leads and follow them to the end or stop when you think you've cracked the case. Remember, you'll need to be convincing to push the silent ones to talk!

People's History. Piece together the lives, the choices and the tragedies of the people you meet, and walk a mile in their shoes. Discover rich histories from street-level where folk continue to live and cope, each in their own unique way.

Chronique des Silencieux is coming to PC on January 29th.