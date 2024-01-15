Dakar Desert Rally gets a USA Tour update

Saber Interactive has announced a huge USA Tour Update for Dakar Desert Rally, marking the final instalment of the season pass DLC.

It’s a timely update, as it coincides with the real-world 2024 Dakar Rally, and adds a “massive new map with tons of content” to the game as part of the season pass, or available separately for 8.99 GBP | 9.99 EUR | 9.99 USD.

The developer says “The premium USA Tour DLC introduces a vast, 256-square-kilometer map spanning the Great American West and Southwest, letting drivers explore incredible locations inspired by renowned landmarks like the Grand Canyon, Nevada desert, and Yellowstone National Park!”, adding “experience the thrill of 20 new stages in Sport game mode and 12 stages in Professional game mode in competitive rally raids”, before asking the question: “With 140 new treasures out there to discover, are you up for the challenge?”

Check out the USA Tour Update trailer, below:

Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine scale and thrill of one of the world’s most challenging off-road events across over 20,000 square kilometers of diverse terrain with dynamic weather. Choose from some of the sport’s most renowned racing teams and build up your garage with a long line of cars, bikes, trucks, quads and SSVs from the world’s top manufacturers. Forge your path to victory across a variety of game modes, including an arcade-style Sport mode for quick pick-up-and-play action, Professional and Simulation modes for a true rally experience, online multiplayer for up to four players, and the Custom Roadbook Editor for creating your own intense off-road race events.

Elsewhere, patch 2.1 has rolled out today, updating the game with new enhancements and fixes. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Dakar Desert Rally is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.