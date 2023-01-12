The Division 2 and Destroy All Humans released on NVIDIA GeForce Now

NVIDIA has sent over word of the addition of seven games to the streaming GeForce Now service, and there’s some big names on the list.

As one of the bigger game streaming services out there, GeForce Now often adds big titles, and as of today (Thursday, January 12th 2023) the list of seven titles being added is as follows:

As you can see, there’s a hefty amount of THQ Nordic titles included, but The Division 2 is the big one. The idea behind NVIDIA GeForce Now is that you can play the included games across pretty much any device, from big screen TVs (Samsung Smart TVs have the app included), to a mobile device, or even something like the Logitech G Cloud, or a Chromebook.

With the Ultimate Membership that’s coming soon, subscribers will be able to play at up to 240fps with NVIDIA Reflex, though you can also choose to play at 4K resolution with 120fps and ray tracing enabled. Basically, that new tier of membership adds support for the RTX 40x series of cards, giving you the best possible performance, in theory.

NVIDIA says that Ultimate will offer the “highest performance and lowest latency available in cloud gaming”, which is a big claim, and that’s even on the 3080 rigs that are currently usable, adding that “when GeForce RTX 4080-powered SuperPODs begin rolling out in North America and Europe later this month, Ultimate members will be the first to stream at RTX 4080-class power”.

These new games are available on the service starting today.