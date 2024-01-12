Last year’s Ghostrunner 2 was one of the best first person action game’s of 2023, and really expanded on the universe and lore of the cyberpunk setting. Brutal, fast, and extremely tough, it also introduced one of the best video game motorcycles we’ve ever had the pleasure of riding. Given how much we loved the game, we couldn’t resist the chance to chat to One More Level’s Radoslaw Ratusznik, the Game Director, and ask about everything from the more involved narrative and the great soundtrack to that fantastic bike. In addition to our Ghostrunner 2 interview, you can also check out our 9/10 review, in which we said we said:

Ghostrunner 2 is no less frustrating than its predecessor, and may even be tougher overall from the get-go, but it’s also a ridiculously addictive game. One More Level is a developer that fully understands the ethos behind its own name, and nails that exact chemistry with every second of Ghostrunner 2.

Read on for our Ghostrunner 2 Interview.

Mick: What were the main influences behind the more fleshed-out world of Ghostrunner 2?

Radoslaw Ratusznik, Game Director: I think it’s a natural evolution for Ghostrunner 2 to still use the solid foundations that created the predecessor and to explore bravely some more creative ideas for the gameplay, narration, and the world. So we’ve been thinking about what could work to fill the term of the evolution of the brand without losing its unique identity that players loved in the first game. And I think that this creativity process is the key influence for what you can see in Ghostrunner 2. It’s the fruit of our passion for creating games and playing video games.

Mick: Was it difficult to “top” the first game without making it too hard?

RR: Well, in the sequel we tried to maintain the challenge and at the same time make the game more approachable for the broader audience. So that’s why we introduced a new blocking/parrying system and a more handy abilities system. But at the same time, new types of enemies are even deadlier than in Ghostrunner 1.

Mick: How much was music a part of the design philosophy?

RR: Music serves the gameplay in GR2! It is pumping you up in your never-ending rush through Dharma City and the outside world while killing and parkouring. We invited more artists to the sequel to achieve more variety as we explored more visual themes in the sequel. The outside world especially got different music created by famous Polish game music composer – Arkadiusz Reikowski. It is more cinematic than everything you heard in Ghostrunner but works perfectly when exploring the post-apocalyptic deserts.

Mick: Was the more in-depth story a result of fan feedback?

RR: Partially yes. There were a lot of fans that wanted to dig in more into the world of Ghostrunner, but the right answer is that it was a result of our approach to the sequel. We thought that our players deserved to meet all the characters they were speaking to in the first game and also meet a few new ones from the sequel! So they are not just talking heads but actually living people, the citizens of Dharma Tower.

Mick: Can we expect any story-focused DLC in the future?

RR: No plans for another story-focused DLC so far.

Mick: The bike is awesome – was it always the plan to go beyond the city in Ghostrunner 2?

RR: It was one of the first things that we wanted to add to the game. We knew that we could introduce some different areas of Dharma like the Cathedral or the part above the clouds, but to feel the true progression and to show how Jack got his free will in the sequel we had to let him explore the outside world.

Mick: The sequel really deepens the lore of the world. Was it a challenge to tell a bigger story while maintaining the pace?

RR: Yes, it was quite challenging even though the HUB area was created in purpose to slow down the overall pace of the gameplay. Still, it is a matter of the activities you can do in the HUB, and if you want to talk to all the characters – the experience may vary for different types of players. Those who love to dig into the story can enjoy a wide variety of NPCs to talk to, but the others who are only focused on action may find it unnecessary to talk to any NPC. Still wanted to keep it straightforward – you can just go to the “quest-giving” NPC and start the next mission.

Mick: Is this the end of the story or will there be more Ghostrunner in the future?

RR: The future will tell, but I think that there are a lot of gamers who are eager to know what comes next for this franchise!

Thanks to Radoslaw Ratusznik for taking the time to answer our interview questions. Ghostrunner 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S & X.