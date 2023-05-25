Ghostrunner 2 announced, and it’s coming this year

Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level have announced Ghostrunner 2, the sequel to one of the standout 2020 releases. However, the biggest surprise is that it’s also coming out this year.

As you can see from the trailer and official word (from the press release), it seems the sequel will have new traversal mechanics. We’re wondering if that bike from the start of the trailer can be used or not, or if that’s just a stylistic thing for the trailer itself.

Set one year after the critically acclaimed sci-fi smash, Ghostrunner 2 sees cyber ninja protagonist Jack emerging from the deathtrap of Dharma Tower for the first time to explore the sprawling wasteland beyond. Featuring intense fast-paced-push-forward combat, and deeply challenging gameplay, the sequel promises to up the ante from the original in every conceivable way, including, for the first time, vehicular combat as Jack takes to the wastelands on his new motorcycle. Bursting with new powers, upgradeable abilities, traversal mechanics, an expanded narrative, deeper world building, and devilish new enemies, Ghostrunner 2 is the ultimate power fantasy… every kill will be earned. Adapt to, and master the gameplay as only a cyber ninja would. Be under no illusion…. blood will run. Accompanied by a killer synthwave soundtrack, Ghostrunner 2 is released later in 2023.

Mick loved Ghostrunner in 2020, saying: “Those who look for an easy mode in their games may want to give this one a wide berth, but for those players who crave a challenge and can’t resist the call of the leaderboard, Ghostrunner is an incredibly steep yet immensely satisfying experience”.

The DLC Project Hel wasn’t released too long ago (in March 2022), and Mick gave that a big 8/10 score, as well, only really being upset by how short it was.

Ghostrunner 2 is coming to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2023.