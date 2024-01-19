Sea of Stars is getting a physical edition in Q2 2024

For fans of the remarkable JRPG Sea of Stars, ian8bit has announced pre-orders for the game’s physical edition have started now. Available through their official website, fans of last year’s surprise hit and our 2023 Game of the Year will be able to pre-order a standard edition of Sea of Stars, or an Exclusive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S with Smart Delivery, set to release in Q2 this year.

The Exclusive Edition will come with the following goodies:

Retro-Style Game Manual

Collectible Slipcase

Double-Sided poster Featuring Original Art and an Oversized World Map

Includes Complete Soundtrack Download (200+ Tracks)

4 sticker sheets

Region free — Worldwide Compatibility

As mentioned earlier, Sea of Stars won our GOTY. It’s not hard to see why, given its tremendous story, gorgeous world, and addictive combat. To mark the victory, we wrote about the game, saying, “It’s the positive vibe of the game that kept me eagerly coming back the most though. It’s so easy for a video game about saving the world to overdo the angst and misery, but Sea of Stars manages to feel cheery and light-hearted for almost all of the game which makes the darker moments hit even harder. It also means that when tragedy strikes you know you can trust in your party that things will be okay eventually, and honestly I needed that reassurance.

I could talk for hours about all the aspects of Sea of Stars that I love. The gorgeous pixel art visuals, the banging soundtrack, the true ending, there’s just so much about the game that makes it special. I’m so pleased to be able to officially announce that Sea of Stars is the God is a Geek GOTY 2023.”

To celebrate the announcement of the Sea of Stars physical edition of the game, a brand new accolades trailer has been released, which you can watch below: