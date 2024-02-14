Persona 3 Reload vinyl soundtrack coming via iam8bit

The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack is coming to 4xlp vinyl thanks to iam8bit, and pre-orders are open for the collection from February 15th.

The soundtrack to Persona 3 Reload will feature “60 genre-spanning tracks across four LP records”, and according to iam8bit, “pays tribute to the distinctive late-2000s style of the original game while still providing a decidedly modern sound”. The team adds that “Its suite of “Reloaded” tracks playfully evokes themes and melodies from their original tunes while bringing in unexpected elements that enhance the experience and create something wholly original. At the same time, that unmistakable Persona swagger is still there by the bucketful, as Atlus Sound Team deftly weaves across genres and influences spanning opera, hip-hop, house, and more”.

Make no mistake: This is a new Persona soundtrack that stands firmly on its own two legs. The Persona 3 Reload 4xLP features the “Reloaded” soundtrack, pressed on wax across four beautiful Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl discs. Enjoy upbeat head-bobbers like “When the Moon’s Reaching Out” as well as slow, moving melodies like “Aria of the Soul” again and again, given the premium mastering treatment they deserve. The four LPs slip into a premium custom box featuring art from frequent iam8bit collaborator Drew Wise. Drew has created incredible illustrations for all of our Persona soundtracks, creating a satisfying and consistent design across the entire collection.

Here’s the tracklist:

[Side A]

Full Moon Full Life Aria of the Soul This Mysterious Feeling Want To Be Close -Reload- Troubled Crisis Shadow

[Side B]

Unavoidable Battle Peace -Reload- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload- Iwatodai Dorm -Reload- The Voice Someone Calls tartarus_0d01 Mass Destruction -Reload-

[Side C]

After the Battle Color Your Night Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload- Master of Shadow -Reload- Paulownia Mall -Reload- The Meaning of Armbands tartarus_0d02 Bad Feeling Fearful Experience

[Side D]

Calamity During the Exam Everyone loves 1989 Joy tartarus_0d03 Deep Mentality -Reload- It’s Going Down Now The Path is Open

[Side E]

The Path Was Closed Changing Seasons -Reload- Basement Master of Tartarus -Reload- This is How It Should Be… Living With Determination tartarus_0d04

[Side F]

Kyoto Afternoon Break Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload- tartarus_0d05 Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation- Mistic Strength of Heart Memories of the City Memories of the School

[Side G]

Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement tartarus_0d06 What Lies in the Darkness Battle Hymn of the Soul Nyx Determination Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-

[Side H]

Enduring Bonds I Will Protect You -Reload- Memories of You -Reload- Memories of You -Reload Instrumental- Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-

Pre-orders for the Persona 3 Reload 4xLP open at 9 a.m. PST on February 15, 2024. It’s priced at $100 and is expected to ship Q3 2024.

Persona 3 Reload is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.