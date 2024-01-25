Turn-based RPG Goblin Stone gets release date window

Developer Orc Chop Games has announced that its tactical turn-based RPG Goblin Stone will be released to Steam and Epic Games Store in Q1, 2024.

In the team’s own words, the game is an “epic turn-based RPG with a roguelike twist that invites players to help Goblins survive, having been hunted to near extinction”. The developer adds that players will “assemble a scrappy band of Goblins and navigate a treacherous path to survival, battling nefarious adventurers, pompous elves, and surly dwarves, while skilfully overseeing an underground Lair, all packaged in a stunning, procedurally generated, hand-drawn adventure”.

Players can choose through hundreds of combinations between Goblin classes, weapons, abilities, and map traversal. The game has over 60 different enemy types, 25 Boss battles, the ability to grow & manage your own lair. Players will also be able to experiment with the innovative breeding system to strategically fuse goblin genes to improve their attributes and customise their squad.

Studio founder, Vince McDonnell explained: “We really felt that we wanted this game to truly reflect the vision we had for it, and that players get to experience Goblin Stone exactly as we intended,” adding “We’ve been working on this game for many years and it’s become a labour of love for the team. Orc Chop Games are beyond excited for players to soon delve into this meticulously crafted world”.

The game has a narrator voiced by James Smillie, and the team also has the award-winning composer Peter McConnell (of Hearthstone, Monkey Island, and Pyschonauts 2 fame) on board, too.

It’s going to add to a busy Q1, as 2024 is already looking pretty stacked for games, but the art-style alone does draw the eye somewhat. Lots of high quality indies seem to be coming early in the year, too, so it could be another stellar year for games.

Goblin Stone is coming to PC via Epic Games Store and Steam in Q1, 2024.