Goblin Stone set to be published by Curve Games, coming to PC this year

Curve Games and Orc Chop Games have teamed up to publish Goblin Stone, the award winning roguelike turn based RPG. While that’s got a lot of buzzwords in terms of genre to get your head around, the game also boasts a storybook style visual aesthetic, and has narration, as well as original music from Peter McConnell, who has previously worked on Broken Age, Grim Fandango, and Hearthstone.

Along with the confirmation of the partnership, it has also been confirmed that Goblin Stone will be coming to Steam this year, with a console release coming in 2024. It has already won best indie game awards, and was a finalist at the 2021 Tencent GWB Game Awards, too.

In Orc Chop’s fantasy debut, goblins and orcs have been hunted to near extinction and driven underground. Players must gather a ragtag group of goblins and journey through an epic procedurally generated world, as they seek to change the fate of an entire species. Goblin Stone features tactical combat, unique base-building and legacy systems, and a strong roguelike loop, all presented in a gorgeous story-book aesthetic with AAA-quality narration.

Curve Games also sent over a feature list, as seen below:

Battling despicable humans, elves, and dwarves in an innovative turn-based battle system

Exploring procedurally generated levels with hand-drawn 2D environments

Discovering and building a great goblin lair, chamber by chamber, from the Barracks to the War Room

Selectively breeding goblins with the best genes and traits for future generations

Building an adventuring party and mixing unique goblin classes like the Raider, Guard and Shaman

Difficult choices as they decide which goblins to keep and discard. Many goblins will perish and with each death a new ancestor strengthens the goblin lineage

Goblin Stone is set to come to PC in 2023, with a console release at some point in 2024.