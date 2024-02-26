Ender Lillies sequel, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, hits early access on March 26

Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights had its full release in July 2021 after a relatively short early access period. Live Wire’s excellent, atmospheric Metroidvania impressed us at launch with its unique take on the genre, whereby heroin Lily embarked on a quest to save her dying world with the help of an entourage of ghostly warriors recruited from defeated bosses. Today, developers Adglobe and Live Wire have announced the early access release of the sequel, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist on March 26, 2024.

It’s set in the Land of Fumes, where magic and technology have collided. It creates a departure from the first game while still maintaining the mechanics that set it apart. As protagonist Lilac, you are an “Attuner”, and you’ll still be defeating bosses and recruiting their redeemed souls to your own ghostly entourage, unlocking 30 new abilities to help in combat and traversal.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO of publisher Binary Haze, had this to say after the original game sold 1.4m copies: “We cannot thank our online community enough for the feedback and support they provided for Ender Lillies. Ender Magnolia will evolve with the help of our amazing players, and we look forward to this new journey with them into the Land of Fumes.”

We liked the original so much that we scored it an 8.5 out of 10 and said:

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a compelling, surprisingly charming little adventure. It may look dark and oppressive, but Lily is a likeable heroine. Her entourage of fallen heroes offers variety and tactical diversity, while the world has enough depth and colour that you won’t mind backtracking through it. It’s closer to Hollow Knight than Dead Cells in terms of atmosphere and gameplay, but quickly establishes its own identity.

You can check out the early access trailer for Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, below:

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist enters Steam Early Access on March 26 at 8am PST, and will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch later in 2024.