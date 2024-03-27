Don’t Starve is getting an official board game

Glass Cannon Unplugged and Klei Entertainment have announced an official Don’t Starve board game, with a Kickstarter campaign planned for later this year.

The Don’t Starve board game has been designed by Rafał Pieczyński, who also worked on Frostpunk: The Board Game, with narrative direction from Jakub Wiśniewski (This War of Mine, Frostpunk: The Board Game), with Natanel Vo-Apfel also involved with the narrative side of the design.

It’ll be a 1-4 player game, which the team says “transports 1-4 players into the unrelenting, randomly generated nightmare world of the Constant, a distant and ominous realm where magic and science intertwine in ways better left unspoken”.

Pitched against the elements and a grim pantheon of baddies, the players assume the roles of iconic characters from the video game, having to work closely together and use their wits to outsmart fate, strive for subsistence, and simply stay alive. With its mechanics highlighting player choice, dynamic combat, and open-world exploration in night and day conditions, Don’t Starve: The Board Game is bound to transcend to unexplored levels of immersion, with its visual design fully embracing the unique, whimsical art style long cherished by fans of the series.

As mentioned, this one will be made available via crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The teams say it “is expected to fully utilize the creative potential of the source material, with a wealth of content offered via expansions, add-ons, and future retail releases. The Kickstarter campaign will launch near the end of the 3rd quarter of 2024”.

According to the graphic presented so far, it’ll be in seven languages, have a solo mode, and a co-op mode, and each game should take between 60 and 90 minutes. It’ll be 1-4 players, as we say, and is coming from good stock, design wise, as well.

You can check out the Kickstarter, here.

Don’t Starve is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices.