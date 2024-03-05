Fantasy adventure RPG Home of the Yokai announced

Developer Rayka Studio has announced a new fantasy-adventure RPG that’s coming to Steam “soon”, and it’s called Home of the Yokai.

The team says that in Home of the Yokai you will “explore a vast spiritual land as you collect creature companions, build a village to call home, and expel demons in exhilarating auto-battling combat”, while adding it’s going to include an “expansive semi-open world”.

It looks lovely, though, as you can see in the announcement trailer, below:

In Home of The Yokai, humans and mystical creatures known as Yokai live in close harmony in The Land of The Ancients – a realm overseen by the Divine Jade Tree. Peace has been shattered by a gloom-ridden force that’s corrupted the Yokai, turning them into feral shadows of their former selves. It’s up to you to purify the Land, Yokai, and Divine Tree as you venture on a journey to become a Yokai Keeper. Collect over 300 different types of Yokai to mix and match and aid your team strategically in battles. Every Yokai has their own unique characteristics and traits, while their evolutions are full of surprises, so come and search for your perfect partners! Challenge the many Yokai Keepers schools across the Land of the Ancients, and test your strength!

Here’s some of the key features from the announcement press release:

A Rich and Vast World – Forge bonds with nine recruitable village companions, seek out the thirteen schools of Yokai Keepers, and confront five savage demon lords!

Command your Yokai – Every Yokai has its own set of strengths and weaknesses – it's up to you to arrange them into an effective strategy! Enact a tactical vision through swapping among different Yokai, abilities, and equipment.

Build and Manage – Yokai aren't just here for battle. They can be hired to help you build up your own cozy village, where they'll tackle various tasks from gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and such and more! Join your companions in building a cozy place to call home.

Charmed – Dozens of unique charms will aid you in your adventures, from ones which heal and enhance your Yokai, to some that damage and debuff opponents, as well as ones essential for sealing and capturing. Casting charms outside of battle might bring you unexpected surprises too!

Liberate the land – Discover what's behind the dark energy corrupting the Yokai. Bring together the varying schools of Yokai Keepers alongside your Yokai companions to cleanse these demons, purify the divine tree, and save the Land from the force of evil!

Home of the Yokai will be coming to Steam “soon”.