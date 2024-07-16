Yaoling: Mythical Journey released today via Steam early access

Developer Rayka Studio has announced that Yaoling: Mythical Journey will hit PC early access via Steam today.

Formerly known as “Home of the Yokai”, Yaoling: Mythical Journey is a game inspired by “Eastern fantasy while taking the best elements from monster catchers, cosy base-builders, and deeply tactical auto-battlers”, with the developer saying it feels that “Yaoling: Mythical Journey is a truly singular creation.”

Check out the early access launch trailer, below:

Yaoling: Mythical Journey invites you into the Land of the Ancients – a sacred realm inhabited by humans and a myriad of creatures called Yaolings, who live together in close harmony. Usually a peaceful domain, the Land of the Ancients has been corrupted by a dreadful force which is slowly spreading, even turning Yaolings into menacing shadows of their former selves. As an aspiring Yaoling Keeper, it’ll be up to you to banish the dark force from the land, as you travel through 30 vast and varied regions – ancient forests, snow-blanketed plains, sunless gorges, and mighty kingdoms all await you. You’ll be able to forge companionships with over 300 unique Yaolings, who can assist you in battle, as well as help you to build your very own cosy village. Of course, you’ll be able to help human villagers out on your travels too, who can come back to help build and join your community. If you want to stand a chance of ridding the Land of the Ancients of its blight, you’ll have to get to grips with a deep auto-battling system that will pit you and your Yaolings against countless enemies, the 13 Keepers of the Yaoling Schools, and a fearsome legion of Demon Lords. Liberate the realm and the Divine Jade Tree that protects it!

The team expects the game to be in early access until “at least 2025”, though says that the gameplay and mechanics are fully functional in the early access build, saying: “The current state of the game contains dozens of areas to explore, hundreds of Yaolings to discover, and many different gameplay surprises intertwined with the main story. The main narrative will take you through the vibrant world as you challenge different schools and face off against the demon lords, but the result of the finale is yet to be decided.”

We’ll have thoughts on the game for you in the near future.

Yaoling: Mythical Journey is out today for PC via Steam early access.