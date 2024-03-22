Hitman World of Assassination brings back the Sean Bean elusive target

IO Interactive has announced that from today players can enjoy the Sean Bean elusive target in Hitman World of Assassination once again.

The first time this content appeared was in 2018, before the game was rebranded to Hitman World of Assassination, and it was a timed event, so could have been missed. But it’s back now and features Bean in “The Undying” as Mark Faba, a “former MI5 agent turned freelance assassin, who has proven to be quite the thorn in Agent 47’s side”.

You can grab it as part of the free starter pack for new players, and as a regular elusive target for other players for a duration of four weeks.

As shown in the launch trailer, players will be able to unleash their creativity against Mark Faba with a wide variety of tools at their disposal to accomplish their mission and make sure the Undying does not reappear again. The mission takes place in the Miami map, where Agent 47 will have to stop Mark Faba before he can utilize his expert surveillance, infiltration, and demolition skills to complete a contract at the Global Innovation Race event. The mission will be available to play for free for newcomers to HITMAN in the Free Starter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish for the mission’s 4-week duration. HITMAN World of Assassination players can access the Undying, also for free, as the original Elusive target released in HITMAN 2 and try to unlock the The Ephemeral Suit by completing the challenge.

There will also be a DLC pack released alongside the elusive target, including the following for $4.99 / €4.99 / £3.99:

The Oroborous – A Three Level Arcade contract featuring The Undying Elusive Target, giving permanent access to the mission through the Elusive Target Arcade mode

The Ephemeral Suit with Eye Patch

Three items: Kronstadt Mini Flash Robo XOI-2900, Kronstadt IOI-1998X Surround Earphones, Kronstadt Explosive Pen (Gen 2)

A set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the iconic Elusive Target mission

Hitman World of Assassination is out now for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.