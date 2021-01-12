Everything we know about Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is set to be the first big release of 2021, and there’s plenty of information about what to expect from the final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy. From what physical editions are available to locations to new gameplay features, we take a look at everything we know so far about Hitman 3.

When is Hitman 3 released?

Hitman 3 is coming out on January 20, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Store. It will also be available on Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming technology.

What physical editions are available?

There are two physical editions available for Hitman 3. The Standard Edition features the base game, whilst the Deluxe Edition comes with the base game and the Deluxe Pack. The Deluxe Pack includes Deluxe Escalations, in-game items, suits, the digital soundtrack, and more. Check out the image below for a full look at everything available in the Deluxe Edition.

Where is Hitman 3 set?

There are six locations confirmed in Hitman 3, taking Agent 47 around the world from the outskirts of Berin to the neon lights of Chongqing, China. The series so far has taken us to some amazing locations, such as Sapienza, Miami, and France, and the latest looks to be no different. Here’s a list of the full six destinations with official synopsis’ for each one, as well as when you’ll be able to visit them.

Dubai – The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world. Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out.

– The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world. Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out. Dartmoor, United Kingdom – After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England. Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise.

– After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England. Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise. Berlin, Germany – At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany. Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between.

– At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany. Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between. Chongqing, China – As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China. Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path.

– As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China. Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path. Mendoza, Argentina – HITMAN 3’s penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina. As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore.

– HITMAN 3’s penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina. As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore. Carpathian Mountains, Romania – HITMAN 3’s epilogue sees Agent 47 return to Romania. The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.

What is the story about?

Hitman 3 concludes the story seen throughout the previous two instalments, and ends the World of Assassination trilogy. When the game was announced, IO Interactive shared the following synopsis:

HITMAN 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career.

Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

It’s going to be sad to see the story end. The development team shared a video back in July called ‘The End of a Journey,’ where they talk about saying goodbye to Agent 47, as well as the tone and story of the game.

You’ll be able to play the entire trilogy through Hitman 3

What you might not know is that you can play the entire trilogy through Hitman 3. Players will be able to ‘import’ locations from previous games as long as they own Hitman and Hitman 2, allowing you to play all 20 locations within the same game. The Mastery Tracks progression system as seen in previous instalments will work across every location as well. All unlocks from Hitman 2 will carry over, meaning all that hard work won’t go to waste.

What are the new gameplay features?

What makes the Hitman series so fun to play is the multitude of ways you can take down a target. By using practically everything in the environment, you can use anything from an umbrella to a wrench to assassinate, providing plenty of variety and creativity in how you get your kill. Hitman 3 is set to feature the same unique brand of gameplay, but there are some new features that are set to make the world of assassination much more enjoyable.

New multi-function camera – Thanks to a video featured on Game Informer, the newest tool in Agent 47’s arsenal is shown in all its glory. Players will be able to use the tool to open doors from a distance, search for evidence, and take photographs to aid in the assassination. Whilst it’s not a full-on photo mode, you’ll still be able to snap shots from inside the various locations and buildings.

– Thanks to a video featured on Game Informer, the newest tool in Agent 47’s arsenal is shown in all its glory. Players will be able to use the tool to open doors from a distance, search for evidence, and take photographs to aid in the assassination. Whilst it’s not a full-on photo mode, you’ll still be able to snap shots from inside the various locations and buildings. PlayStation VR support – For the first time ever, players will be able to look through the eyes of Agent 47 in VR. Whether you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, PS VR will allow you to enjoy the game in a brand new way. Not only that, but IOI is providing VR support to the entire trilogy, meaning you can go back and experience every level in VR.

What benefits PS5 and Xbox Series X|S provide?

If you’re going to be playing Hitman 3 on the newest generation of consoles, expect to enjoy 4K visuals, 60 fps and HDR with faster load times. For PS5 players, there is going to be full DualSense support, meaning every kill will be felt in your hands. Full details on how Sony will support DualSense functionality can be found in the official PS blog post. If you don’t own a new system just yet, purchasing on PS4 and Xbox One will offer a free upgrade when or if you decide to invest on the latest consoles.

Is there any optimisation for PC players?

In short, yes. IOI’s Chief Technology Officer, Maurizio De Pascale detailed their partnership with Intel, and discussed the optimisation with Intel Vice-President of Client XPU Product and Solutions, Roger Chandler.