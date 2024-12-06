IOI announced the next Hitman elusive target: Jean-Claude Van Damme

Hitman: World of Assassination is still going strong, thanks to IO Interactive’s support for the title, and now there’s a new elusive target coming.

The new pack, called “The Splitter Pack” is a DLC including “a suit, items, Freelancer mode decorations, and access to the Undying indefinitely through the Elusive Target Arcade”, and will be launching on December 12th. The Splitter itself (the target) will also be on that date for Free Starter Pack players.

Here’s the announcement trailer, featuring Van Damme himself:

In this new role, Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Max Valliant, a former ICA operative believed to have been eliminated years ago after it was discovered he was dealing with other organizations. Somehow evading his assassination, he has now returned with a vengeance. After resurfacing, Max Valliant has taken control of an ICA data storage facility and requested a meeting with the ICA board. Taking place in Chongqing, Agent 47’s mission will be threefold: escorting an ICA board member within the facility, uncovering Max Valliant’s sinister agenda, and most importantly, taking down Max Valliant. A ruthless and unforgiving assassin whose only weakness seems to be his self-confidence; Max Valliant will not be like any other mission. The Elusive Target mission is available to play, for free, for newcomers to HITMAN in the Free Starter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish, for the mission’s duration. HITMAN World of Assassination players can play the Elusive Target mission for free, but with only one chance at success. They can also gain permanent access to an Arcade mission featuring The Splitter through The Splitter Pack.

“Max Valliant is quite the entertaining character, bringing a lot of action movie villain energy, he is ruthless, and of course, he can do the split!” shared Jean-Claude Van Damme. “The Splitter is a thrilling mission and like in any good action flick, HITMAN players will have a few surprises, but I’ll let them find out by themselves.”

The Splitter pack will cost £3.99 ($4.99/€4.99) and includes:

Permanent Access to the Replication – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Splitter Elusive Target

The Splitter SMG

The Splitter Kukri Knife

The “Good Quar Vol. 3” VHS Tape

A set of six cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the Elusive Target

Launching alongside The Splitter, a new content roadmap will start from December 12th.Three new challenges inspired by the HITMAN community will be coming to the World of Assassination, as well as new Featured Contracts and returning ElusiveTargets. A new Twitch Drop, the Purple Streak ICA19 Classic Baller, will also be up for grabs by watching one hour of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between the 12th of December 2024 and the 8th of January2025. Additionally, players will be able to unlock the Purple Streak Boxer Suit, by supporting Twitch streamers with a subscription, with the campaign also running from the 12th of December 2024 to the 8th of January2025. Also, as part of our latest patch going live on December 12th, HITMAN World of Assassination will be supporting new PlayStation 5 Pro features, meaning that players will enjoy playing at a locked 60 Frames per Second, and at a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

Hitman World of Assassination is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Switch.