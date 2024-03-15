Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Aluminium Electronics

Aluminium Electronics is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Aluminium Electronics. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Aluminium Electronics in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Aluminium Electronics as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Aluminium Electronics isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Aluminium Electronics need to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce Aluminium Electronics in the Assembler. To do so you will need 2 Aluminium Rods and 1 Copper Wire.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Aluminium Rods are a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. They can be found in the following areas of the map:

The Meadows

Pine Heights

Copper Wire is also made in the Assembler, needing 2 Copper Ore to make each one.

What do I need the Aluminium Electronics for?

You use Aluminium Electronics for the following upgrades and buildings:

Request Board

Inventory Capacity I

Spike Saw Power II

Pathmaker

Lock-on Targets I

