Narrative FPS Industria 2 announced by Headup

Publisher Headup and developer Bleakmill have announced Industria 2, a “dimension-crossing narrative FPS”, coming in 2025.

The teams announced it at the Future Games Show 2024, saying it’s “a compelling narrative FPS that unfolds in an alternate dimension dominated by a malevolent artificial intelligence”.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game, coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025, below:

Developer Bleakmill and publisher Headup are introducing INDUSTRIA 2 today, a compelling narrative FPS that unfolds in an alternate dimension dominated by a malevolent artificial intelligence. The game’s protagonist, Nora, becomes lost in a perilous, unfamiliar world. Navigating this hostile terrain, she must confront dangerous robots, unravel the mystery of the sinister A.I., and ultimately find her way back home to 1989 East Berlin.

Here’s some of the key features, from the press release:

Immersive gameplay: Physics-based interactions, along with crafting and a diegetic inventory, connect the gameplay and the game environments

Physics-based interactions, along with crafting and a diegetic inventory, connect the gameplay and the game environments A hero’s journey: A narrative FPS at its core, featuring memorable characters and a touching story

A narrative FPS at its core, featuring memorable characters and a touching story Unique setting: Industrial decay in a vast boreal landscape combined with otherworldly sprawling mechanical structures

Industrial decay in a vast boreal landscape combined with otherworldly sprawling mechanical structures Upgradable weapons: Upgrade five weapons with attachments like silencers, extended magazines, or special attacks

Upgrade five weapons with attachments like silencers, extended magazines, or special attacks Robot “Body Horror”: Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights

Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights Cinematic audio: Full voiceover, dynamic music, and detailed sound design present an exceptional audio experience

The first game is sitting on a “mostly positive” rating on Steam, having been released in September 2021, and is described thus: “Embark on a gripping journey in Industria, an atmospheric FPS set in Cold War-era East Berlin. Unravel the secrets of a mysterious parallel dimension while searching for a missing colleague. Explore a haunting reality where the truth awaits. Discover the dark past that lies beyond”.

Industria 2 is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025.