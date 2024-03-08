Omeda Studios announces open beta for MOBA Predecessor coming soon

Developer Omeda Studios has announced an open beta for Predecessor, a new upcoming MOBA coming to PC and consoles.

The open beta will be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, and PlayStation 5 on March 28th. The game is built on the foundation of the Epic Games title Paragon, but the studio says it is planning on “breathing new life into the MOBA genre with Predecessor”.

Predecessor is a fast-paced action-MOBA title that combines strategic thinking and teamwork with pulse-pounding combat. Two teams of five players choose from a roster of more than 30 unique Heroes and fight to protect their bases while working together to take down the enemy team’s base. During the fight, players earn XP to unlock and level up powerful abilities, while collecting gold to buy items to help them defeat the enemy team. Predecessor was born from the ashes of Epic Games’ now-defunct MOBA Paragon. In 2020, Paragon’s most dedicated player and content creator Robbie Singh created Omeda Studios not only to bring back Paragon’s legacy, but to evolve it more with Predecessor. Building upon Paragon’s existing visual assets, Omeda Studios overhauled the game’s maps, gameplay mechanics, characters and more for something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon. More than 400,000 players are already playing Predecessor in Steam Early Access and in a free closed beta on PlayStation. Predecessor is going fully F2P as part of an Open Beta starting on March 28th.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release: