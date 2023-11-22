Paragon: The Overprime closed beta test coming in Europe and USA

Developer Netmarble has announced details for the second Paragon: The Overprime closed beta test on PlayStation 5, adding new heroes, and this time including North America and Europe in the test.

The previous test didn’t include Europe, so this will be a great chance for fans of the original Paragon to test out Paragon: The Overprime, which was originally from Epic Games, who granted Netmarble the rights to use all the original assets to create this new version of the game.

The first closed beta test saw over 15,000 players try it out, with the developer saying that “15,000 players participated across 60,262 matches and accumulated over 164,000 hours (equivalent to 1.9 years) of playtime”, so it’s safe to say there’s still a market for this one. Indeed, a lot of people adored the free-to-play team based third-person action MOBA on PS5 and were confused as to why it went away.

Netmarble says that: “This new CBT will add three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and Marty, from the South Korean Virtual Girl group MAVE: created by Metaverse Entertainment. MAVE consists of four virtual members (SIU:, ZENA:, TYRA:, and MARTY:) created through a combination of 3D rendering and scanning technology”.

The developer added that “Based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, as well as improvements to the Dual Sense navigation system for players’ overall convenience”.

The closed beta will start on December 14th and run until January 7th 2024 in the USA and Europe, and you can register to play via this link. Access codes will be sent out on the 14th for those successful, meaning if you get in, you’ll be able to start playing pretty much right away.