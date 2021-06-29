Marvel Future Revolution opens global pre-registration

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment have announced global pre-registration is now live for Marvel Future Revolution. The game will be available for iOS and Android devices as a free-to-play game in the second half of this year. Immerse yourself in a gorgeous open world jam-packed with high-stakes action. Serve as the first line of defense to save the universe.

Marvel Future Revolution begins when numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new ‘Primary Earth’ filled with unique zones and missions to explore. Players will be able to play through the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super-Villains and defend the ‘Primary Earth’ from a never-ending series of threats.

Eight playable Marvel Super Heroes

Players will get to choose from eight Super Heroes, including:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man

Black Widow

Iron Man

Doctor Strange

Star-Lord

Storm

Each character will be outfitted in an extensive collection of iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe. There will be a selection of more than 400 million costume combinations per hero to choose from.

Utilizing the Squad System, Marvel Future Revolution players will have the opportunity to level up and play as new characters. They’ll also be able to flex their Super Hero skills in various PvP (Player versus Player) modes, ranging from 1 vs 1 matches up to 10 vs 10 matches between high-level players. As players progress, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids, and more.

Bill Rosemann, VP of Creative, Marvel Games had this to say:

“From the gleaming spires of New Stark City to the shadowed alleyways of Hydra Empire, players around the globe will be thrilled with the vast vistas waiting for them to explore in the wild open world crafted by our friends at Netmarble. Whether you’re soaring through the skies as Storm or barreling through enemies as Captain America, players can live out their Super Hero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel.”

Fans can tune in to the world premiere of live gameplay today at 5:00 p.m. PDT via Marvel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

Marvel Future Revolution will be available as a free-to-play game in the second half of this year. Play on iOS and Android devices. Global pre-registration is now open via the App Store and Google Play.