Marvel’s Midnight Suns coming to Xbox One and PS4 next week

Firaxis and 2K Games has announced the previous generation version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on May 11th, the same day as the Blood Storm DLC, which is the final piece of DLC for the game, overall.

That brings the total up to four pieces of addon content, with previously released DLC The Good, the Bad, and the Undead (adding Deadpool), Redemption (Venom), The Hunger (Morbius), and this new piece, Blood Storm, which adds Storm.

Check out the Blood Storm DLC trailer, and official word from the press release, below:

Generally regarded as one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, Storm, real name Ororo Munroe, was orphaned at a young age and taken in by a village priestess while traveling to her mother’s home in Kenya. When their village was suffering during a drought, Ororo used her newly awakening powers to summon much-needed rain to save her family. Years later, when word of her ability to control the weather had spread, Ororo was recruited to the X-Men by Charles Xavier and took the name Storm. She went on to lead the X-Men, using her mutant abilities to help people all over the world. While searching for an endangered mutant child in New York with Wolverine, Storm meets up with Magik, who encourages her to join the Midnight Suns in Blood Storm.

It’s worth noting that the Nintendo Switch version, however, has been canned. Firaxis and 2K Games hasn’t said much on why, just simply that the Switch version “will no longer be offered as part of updated plans”.

If you are buying Marvel’s Midnight Suns, we’ve got some fantastic guides for you, including the Hero Challenges in video form, which are some of the trickiest (but most rewarding) content in the game. In fact, our complete walkthrough offers loads of tips, tricks, and specific solutions to some of the hardest, or most mind-bending puzzles that you might need to solve.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The PS4 and Xbox One edition is out on May 11th.