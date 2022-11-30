Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Complete Walkthrough

0 comments

by on November 30, 2022
If ever there was a game that required a complete walkthrough, it’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns. A sprawling, epic take on the titular Midnight Suns from expert strategy developer Firaxis. If you’re taking your time, this is a game that could easily sap around 60 hours of your life, with untold numbers of mysteries, collectibles, puzzles, cards, and research topics to complete and discover.

Our Marvel’s Midnight Suns Walkthrough will give you the tools you need to get the hardest mysteries solved, such as the Moon Seals quest, which is almost a MetroidVania style part of the Midnight Suns. Then there’re the side-quest mysteries that will net you cool rewards. But our walkthrough even includes ways to gain the currency the game offers up, so you can get skins unlocked and customise your room asap.

 

Moon Seals guide

Marvel's Midnight Suns moon seals guide

Unknown Grave Mystery guide

Marvel's Midnight Suns unknown grave

 

Standing Stones puzzle guide

Marvel's Midnight Suns standing stones

 

How to get Arcane Keys

Marvel's Midnight Suns arcane keys

 

Old Midnight Suns Mystery Guide

Marvel's Midnight Suns

 

How to build Friendships

Marvel's Midnight Suns Friendships

 

How to use Blueprints

Marvel's Midnight Suns Blueprints

 

How to make Recipes

Marvel's Midnight Suns Recipes

