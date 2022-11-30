If ever there was a game that required a complete walkthrough, it’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns. A sprawling, epic take on the titular Midnight Suns from expert strategy developer Firaxis. If you’re taking your time, this is a game that could easily sap around 60 hours of your life, with untold numbers of mysteries, collectibles, puzzles, cards, and research topics to complete and discover.

Our Marvel’s Midnight Suns Walkthrough will give you the tools you need to get the hardest mysteries solved, such as the Moon Seals quest, which is almost a MetroidVania style part of the Midnight Suns. Then there’re the side-quest mysteries that will net you cool rewards. But our walkthrough even includes ways to gain the currency the game offers up, so you can get skins unlocked and customise your room asap.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Complete Walkthrough

If there’s anything we’ve missed, why not shout out to us on YouTube, so we can be sure to add it to our “to do” lists to discuss on the next episode of our long-running podcast. You can also find us on Facebook, so follow us there to stay in touch!