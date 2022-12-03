Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Iron Man Challenge Guide

When it comes to completing the myriad puzzles in the game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Iron Man Challenge is one of those most people are going to need help with. Whereas most of the challenges offer plenty of angles to move, or enemies to attack, the Midnight Suns Iron Man Challenge is just you as Iron Man, a crystal with a massive health pool, one redraw, and a load of cards.

So rather than bang your head up against a brick wall over this one, we’ve put the solution in a list form below. Our other challenge guides are more “picture heavy” but you really don’t need images for this one, aside a few. It’s worth noting that redraws aren’t random, like they usually are, so if you follow our list exactly, and don’t fall for the red herrings, you will complete the challenge efficiently, and quickly.

Midnight Suns Iron Man Challenge Guide, step by step

Use “Heads Up” – this won’t do much, but it gives you 2 heroism you’ll need later

Discard one of the “New Plan” cards

Use “Precision” to enable your next card to not be discarded

Use “Leave it to me” to draw 2 new cards, and gain 2 heroism

Use your newly gained “Leave it to me” to draw 2 more cards and gain 2 more heroism

Use “Surgical Strike” to dish out 8 attacks on the crystal

Use your recently gained “Heads Up” card to gain 2 more heroism

Use your last “Surgical Strike” card to attack 6 times

This will leave the crystal with 15 health, so use your three “Blast” cards

That’s it, use your new “Hellfire Beam” card on the Black Crystal

Congratulations, you’ve acquired Iron Man’s Hellfire Beam card, which damages each enemy in a line, and can be redrawn to add +5 damage. If you’re still struggling, there’s a video guide below showing how to solve it.