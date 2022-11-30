Marvel’s Midnight Suns | How to get Arcane Keys

One of the most valuable resources in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are actually more plentiful than you’d expect. The Arcane Keys are used to open coloured Arcane Chests dotted all over the Abbey Grounds, which will reseal after a certain number of days and require another key to open. Each is discarded after use, making them a finite and essential resource. You do need plenty of them, so we’ve put together a guide to tell you how to get Arcane Keys in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

1. Explore the Abbey Grounds

Some keys can be found in the Abbey Grounds, so you just need to explore everywhere you can to find them. The first, for example, can be found down a ladder in a small underground room near the beginning of the adventure.

2. The Offering Bowl

To the left of Agatha’s Altar you’ll find the Offering Bowl, an unassuming receptacle sitting on a stone altar. In the daytime it’s just a bowl and you can’t do anything with it, but at night it’s a whole different story.

At nght you’ll find the bowl glowing. Now you can approach it and place an artefact inside it, and then use Word of Power: Reveal to swap the artefact for an Arcane Key. Artefacts can be acquired from missions and taken to Dr. Strange in the forge for analysis.

Midnight Suns arcane keys: Daily Sparring

Head to the Yard every morning to spar with one of your teammates to improve their combat prowess and apply buffs. Now and then, you’ll also recieve an Arcane Key for your trouble. However, these bonus days often require extra resources such as money or Essence.

4. Reveal Stones

By far the best way to earn a bunch of Arcane Keys is to use the Reval Power wherever you see the symbol carved into a flagstone. Usually this will reveal a hidden key nearby. These flagstones are everywhere, too, and almost always reward you with a Key.

Sometimes it’s worth trusting your instincts and using Reveal in any place that looks just a little different; an odd circle of stones, perhaps, or beside empty alcoves. There are hidden Chests and Keys everywhere.