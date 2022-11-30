Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Old Midnight Suns statue locations guide

There are a ton of Mysteries to find scattered around the Abbey Grounds in Marvel’s Midnight Suns such as the statue locations. Some are a one-and-done affair, such as a well clogged with Corruption that needs clearing, or some misplaced bones that need returning to their grave. Others, however, take much longer and require a lot more effort. One such is the Old Midnight Suns Mystery, which tasks you with tracking down four statues built to honour the previous heroes who gathered to stop Lilith, the Mother of Demons.

In this guide we’ll show you the exact locations of all four old Midnight Suns statue locations and explain what you need to do to solve the Mystery and reap the rewards. The idea is to pay your respects at each one, and then return to the circle of statues right beside the Abbey itself. Be aware we’ve used screenshots of the map which may contain potential spoilers.

Old Midnight Suns statue locations guide #1: Yelena Nicovich

Yelena’s statue is the easiest to find, and likely the first one you’ll stumble across when you first begin to explore the Abbey Grounds. To find her, leave the Abbey by the direction of the Training Yard, and go over the bridge that crosses the Grotto.

You’ll see Yelena’s Statue opposite, erected in an alcove carved into the rock wall. Head over to it and pay your respects. The statue’s eyes will now glow, as will the eyes of its counterpart in the courtyard.

2. Endra Moor

You can’t find Endra Moor’s statue until you complete the Second Moon Seal. Once you’ve completed the Trial of Atum, you’ll receive Word of Power: Reveal. Now follow the cave through from the Altar, and use Reveal on the broken bridge.

On the other side of the bridge, swing right and you’ll see the statue at the far end of a narrow path. Pay your respects to light her up.

Midnight Suns statue locations #3. Will Walker

To find the third statue you will need to have progressed through the top right corner of the Abbey map, and found a place called the Everflowing Glade.

From the Everflowing Glade fast-travel location, head across the wooden bridge (above) and keep going south down the path until you spot a narrow track heading off to the left.

Follow this path and turn left again to see the statue hidden in a carved alcove. Go pay your respects like a good 300-year old demonic warrior.

4. Jeremiah Kain

For this statue you’ll need to have unlocked all four Words of Power, which you won’t do until some way through Act 2 of the campaign. You need the final word, Break, to reach it.

From the Garden of Envy fast-travel point, turn to face the hill upon which Lilith’s greenhouse stands. Now head right, and follow the path to the pile of rubble blocking the path below the bridge. Use Break here, and then continue on.

After a little way, the words “Devil’s Den” will appear. Turn right here, and you’ll see Jeremiah’s statue in the rock wall. Once you’ve paid your respects, fast-travel back to the Abbey and return to the four statues, which should all now have glowing eyes.

There’ll also be a Legendary golden chest there, which will open with one Arcane Key and reward you with rare cosmetics and shaders.

So there you go. Hopefully this guide will take some of pressure off finding those Old Midnight Suns.