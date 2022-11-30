Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Moon Seals Guide

One of the key elements of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is solving the Moon Seals mystery. With our Midnight Suns Moon Seals guide you will be able to unlock every single word of power and gain full access to the entire Abbey, so you can find all the plethora of collectibles, mysteries, and secrets that the game holds.

The first moon seal should come easy enough as it’s part of the story, but we wanted to make sure our guide is fully complete and that nobody should miss anything. Each moon seal unlocks a new word of power, which is where the MetroidVania like aspects of Firaxis’ latest epic come in. With every new word gained, you will find a way to progress deeper into the grounds of the Abbey, unlocking new areas, and in turn, access to the next mystery that will gain you another word of power via another moon seal.

Right, let’s get started, then! Each link below will take you to the specific part of our Moon Seals Guide that you need in order to complete that section, so keep this page open or bookmark it, so you can get it done as and when you need to. It’s worth noting that some parts of the moon seal mystery cannot be completed until certain story caveats have been met, so do make sure you bookmark this guide!

There you have it, with a bit of luck and if you’ve followed each of our guides thoroughly, you’ll have unlocked all four words of power, and completed the Midnight Suns Moon Seals Guide with gusto. Make sure you check our full guide so you can finish all the other mysteries as well, and get every part of the Abbey unlocked for your explorational pleasure!