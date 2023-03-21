Marvel’s Midnight Suns third DLC “The Hunger” is out now

Marvel’s Midnight Suns third DLC character Morbius is now available as with “The Hunger”, adding another brand new character to play as.

The third DLC is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X, and here’s the official synopsis for what’s going down this time, along with a new trailer to celebrate the launch.

In The Hunger, Morbius, who inadvertently transformed himself into a bat-like being in an attempt to cure his rare disease, must join forces with the Midnight Suns to combat a vampyre threat sweeping across New York City. As if a vampyre outbreak wasn’t enough, Hydra has started infusing undead DNA into its toughest troops to create a squadron of transformed supersoldiers. Morbius had hoped to reverse-engineer their traits to create a serum that would let him withstand sunlight—but in the wrong hands, his research could make all of vampyre-kind unstoppable.

Like Blade, Morbius is all about applying Bleed to enemies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Developer Firaxis says that similar to Captain Marvel, Morbius can enter a “Bloodlust” state after using some of his abilities. This will grant him block and causing all of his damaging abilities to cause Bleed. Whereas Blade is the master of chaining combos, Morbius is more focussed on single enemies.

Morbius isn’t the only new part of the game coming with The Hunger, so here’s the full list:

New Recruitable Hero: Morbius, a living vampire wielding 11 unique Hero Abilities

New Story Missions: Fight a host of fresh enemy types across challenging new encounters

New Abbey Upgrade: Laboratory

3 Additional Hero Skins, 7 Abbey Outfits, and 2 Swimsuits for Morbius

You can unlock Morbius by completing his first story mission, called “Werid Science”, which is playable after the mission “Spidermaaaans” in the main game, and after a nice moment happens at the Abbey during Act One. Morbius follows Deadpool and Venom who were the first and second DLC characters respectively.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.