Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Fourth Moon Seal Guide

If you’ve made it this far in Marvel’s Midnight Suns it means you’ve got the first three Moon Seals and you have the Open, Reveal, and Purify spells. That means you’re now ready to move on and find the Fourth Moon Seal. This is another long one and will take a bit of running around before a particularly tough trial to get that last word of Power. Luckily, we know exactly where to go and how to get the Fourth Moon Seal in Midnight Suns.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 1: Reach the Garden of Envy

Now you have Purify you can access the north-west portion of the Abbey. Your exploration here will bring you to the Garden of Envy, location of Lilith’s Garden, a huge ornate greenhouse. Agatha waits inside with revelations for you, and a new Mystery. The Fourth Moon Seal is broken, and you need to fix it.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 2: Find the first Moon Seal Fragment

As you entered the area you may have noticed a large cavern with a pool at the bottom and a huge spiral stairway. Head up it, and the Moon Seal Fragment is embedded in the wall at the top. Word to the wise: use Reveal on the half-submerged statue in the pool to locate a secret golden Legendary Arcane Chest.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 3: Find the second Moon Seal Fragments

If you continue to explore you’ll find a small walled-off graveyard with a blue Rare Arcane Chest in it. A broken wall at the far end of the graveyard allows you to climb up onto the ledge above. Head back above the graveyard and you’ll find the second Fragment lodged in the wall like the first.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 4: Find the third Moon Seal Fragments

For the third Fragment you’ll need to make your way up to the highest point of the Garden, where you’ll find a wooden walkway that leads up and around a cliff face. The third Fragment is here, wedged in the stone, enjoying the view.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 5: Collect the Mysterious Flower

This step is mostly to add some busywork. Agatha needs a rare reagent to repair the Moon Seal, so you need to get it. Simply fast travel to Agatha’s Cottage, and the flower is on the floor outside the door. Grab it, and head back to the Abbey library.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 6: Unite the Moon Seal Fragments

Agatha will help you here, restoring the Moon Seal on her Elemental Altar. Once you have it, return to Lilith’s Garden, and locate Set’s Blood Gate at the northernmost point of the area, across a stone bridge and flanked by two statues.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 7: Complete the Trial of Set

This one is tough. It has a recommended level of 16, and will test the Hunter and Charlie to their limits. Alongside Shadowhounds, Guardians and the Dark Legion is a new type of Lilin that will become Soulbound to nearby enemies on KO.

A Soulbound enemy will revive and take half its partners HP. To put them down, you need to kill them both in the same turn. The Guardians are as tough as they come here, but you should have some powerful cards in the Hunter’s deck by now. Survive 4 turns and defeat 16 enemies again to succeed.

Fourth Moon Seal Step 8: Place the Moon Seal on the Altar

Claim your spoils by restoring the Fourth Moon Seal to its altar and you’ll receive Word of Power: Break. Now you can smash down the cracked walls around the Abbey and remove piles of debris that block your path. With this fourth and final Word of Power, the whole Abbey is open to you. Go and reclaim what’s yours.

So there you have it, that’s how to find the Fourth Moon Seal in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We hope this guide was helpful. Check out our other Midnight Suns guides for help with Abbey Mysteries, Arcane Keys, and more.