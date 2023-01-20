Marvel’s Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC is coming on January 26th

The first hero from the Marvel’s Midnight Suns season pass is coming on January 26th, and it’ll be everyone’s favourite merc-with-a-mouth, Deadpool, and is called “The Good, The Bad, and the Undead”.

Like with all the recruitable heroes in the game, you’ll have to have played a certain amount to get him unlocked, and in Deadpool’s case, it’s after completing the “Spidermaaaans” mission and after a certain moment happens in The Abbey in Act One, so it’s pretty early on. Deadpool is recruitable after completing the new “A Man of Culture” mission.

Here’s the trailer that shows off his story missions and skills:

As a recruitable hero, expect the full suite of Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ greatness with Deadpool bringing unique new abilities and his signature brand of chaos to the battlefield, as well as the opportunity to build Friendship and become best friends with the Merc with a Mouth in the Abbey. New enemy types will also be introduced in the story missions – plus, you’ll want to develop Deadpool’s unique Research project Food Truck to give you an extra tactical edge on the battlefield

It’s pretty interesting to see new enemy types being introduced via this DLC, and makes me wonder what the future characters might bring. We knew we’d be getting the new heroes, and their abilities, etc, but new missions, enemies, and interactions are a bit of a bonus, that’s for sure.

We loved Marvel’s Midnight Suns, with Mick scoring it a massive 9.5/10 and saying: “That Firaxis are the bosses of this genre hasn’t been this clear since the launch of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. They’ve ripped out the insides of their own machine and replaced it with an Adamantium skeleton, then given it a little hotrod-red for the hell of it. It’s fun, flashy, and silly at times, but also incredibly deep and strategic where it counts. It’s a sprawling beast of game, and once again proves that Firaxis are the undisputed masters of their craft”.

We also have a complete walkthrough, including the solutions to those tricky hero challenges, which everyone seems to get stuck on.

The Good, the Bad, and the Undead will be available on January 26th, 2023 for Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.