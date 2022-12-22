Marvel’s Midnight Suns is part of a time limited Firaxis Steam offer

2K Games and Firaxis has announced the “Firaxis Tactical Legends” steam offer, which includes Marvel’s Midnight Suns for a lower price. The deal means you get three Firaxis tactics games for £47.44, and it runs from today (December 21st, 2022) until January 2nd, 2023, at 9:59 Pacific Time. We’re told that the special offer is also “eligible for the Steam “Complete the Set” feature, where you only pay for and receive items that you don’t already own”.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the star here, for us, as we recently gave it a massive 9.5 out of 10 score. If you do grab it, you’ll learn it’s got plenty of mysteries and combat puzzles to get into, and our complete walkthrough will help you get the most out of it. Mick said in his review, “That Firaxis are the bosses of this genre hasn’t been this clear since the launch of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. They’ve ripped out the insides of their own machine and replaced it with an Adamantium skeleton, then given it a little hotrod-red for the hell of it. It’s fun, flashy, and silly at times, but also incredibly deep and strategic where it counts. It’s a sprawling beast of game, and once again proves that Firaxis are the undisputed masters of their craft”.

Here’s the official info on the the games in the offer:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns combines the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon. .

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Winner of dozens of Game of the Year awards, XCOM: Enemy Unknown is the modern remake of the classic and beloved original XCOM. XCOM: Enemy Unknown will place you in control of a secret paramilitary organization called XCOM. As the XCOM commander, you will defend against a terrifying global alien invasion by managing resources, advancing technologies, and overseeing combat strategies and individual unit tactics.

XCOM 2

XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year. Aliens now rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction.

The bundle is available here.