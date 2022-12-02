Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Magik Challenge Guide

As you progress through Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you will gain friendships that unlock challenges, and the Midnight Suns Magik Challenge is a tricky one. Well, to be honest, they’re all pretty tricky because rather than being tactics-based combat experiences, they’re puzzles. You get a set number of cards and have to complete the challenge in a very specific way, but the payoff is massive.

For example, completing the Midnight Suns Magik Challenge you will unlock her legendary card, one that makes her invincible for a turn, taunts all enemies, and frankly, doesn’t cost as much heroism as it should. Adding this ability to her card deck makes an already superb hero pretty much invaluable. However, these challenge puzzles are seriously hard and so we’ve completed this one so you can stop banging your head against repeated failures, and get the job done.

The first thing you need to do is use up the “Limbo’s Grasp” ability. This will add 15 damage to enemies knocked through the portal. For this challenge you will be exclusively attacking the central enemy who has the Darkchylde card you want to collect, so for every card that lets you interact with an enemy, make sure it’s that one you’re attacking.

Having made our portal stronger, we now need to create one. The next step to completing the Midnight Suns Magik Challenge is to set the portal up so it’s going to hit the green leyline on the right of the map, as below. Put it here and make it point at that green crack in the ground.

Now we’ve set the portal up, time to knock our enemy through it. We will use “Quick Soulslash” as this causes no damage, but does knockback, which will throw the enemy through the portal and take damage and vulnerable status from the leyline.

Having started the damage fun, we now need to move our enemy to a place that we can hit him even harder. Use one of the “Trap Door” cards, and move him close to the red leyline and the enemy on the far left. The leyline itself is a red herring, because it’s to reduce damage from enemies, which we won’t need, but you do need to get the enemy near it, which we’ll explain next.

Having set him, up there, we need to “use” the leyline by activating it. It’ll cost 2 heroism but we’ve been building that the whole time by using our cards and abilities. Hover over it and use it for a bit of extra damage, helped by the vulnerable state.

We’re on the home stretch now, and within a few seconds we’ll be done. Now use “Kick” to do damage and knockback for even more damage. If you’ve positioned the enemy correctly it should line up like the picture below.

We need to move our “friend” again, over to the far right in front of another enemy. So let’s use that last “Trap Door” card.

Last one now, use the “Soul Blast” to do forceful knockback damage and kill the pesky enemy to get that Wildchylde card.

And that’s it, you now have the legendary card for Magik, use it, end your turn, and watch the helpless enemies flail about and do absolutely nothing.

Just in case you are still struggling, you can watch the below video guide to make sure you get the job done.