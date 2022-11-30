Marvel’s Midnight Suns | How to build friendships

There are lots of benefits to building friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, including unique cosmetic items and powerful dual attacks when out on the battlefield. During your time in the Abbey, you can engage in various activities to become better acquainted with your fellow heroes, so we’ve put together various ways to improve those bonds and get the best out of your friends.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Why build friendships?

It’s important to explain just why improving friendships is so vital in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. By building individual friendships, you’ll gain cosmetic rewards and abilities. When your Team Friendship level increases, everyone at the Abbey will become stronger, and you’ll be able to use incredibly powerful combo abilities in battle. Thankfully, there’re a lot of ways to earn friendship points in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Daily sparring

Every morning after waking up, Hunter can go to the Yard and take part in sparring sessions with a hero of your choice. It’s always a great way to build friendships, as well as earn other rewards. If certain you need a quick way to build a rapport, these refresh after every night, so make it a part of your daily routine as it’s a quick and easy way to get to know your teammates.

The perfect gift

Throughout the Abbey, there’re various items that can be given as gifts to the heroes. Some items are common, but others ascend in rarity. You’ll also unlock the Gift Shop where you can buy items with Gloss. These can then be used during Havens and Hangouts to greatly increase friendships, however, you’ll need to make sure they’re appropriate for the person you’re giving them to.

Safe Havens

As you explore the grounds of the Abbey, you’ll see blue misty circles on the ground. By interacting with them, you’ll unlock Havens. These one-time-use spots are an ideal way to build friendships. Talk to a hero to invite them to a Haven and pick an activity you think they’ll prefer. Once there, you can select the best dialogue option to earn more friendship points than other responses, and offer gifts. More points will be rewarded for the best-suited activities, responses, and gifts, so choose wisely.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns friendships: Hanging out

Perhaps the simplest option for building friendships, hangouts are similar to Havens. When available (indicated by an option to hangout with a heart icon above a hero’s head), you can once again choose the activity, and also offer gifts to gain additional points.

Give a compliment

Eventually, you’ll earn the right to compliment fellow heroes, and this can improve friendship levels. Once you’ve completed a Research Project, Hero Op, or increased your training level, these compliments can be given, so use them wisely. If you compliment the same hero in a row, the friendship points earned won’t be as great as doing so with different ones.

Check your Superlink

The Superlink is a type of social media for heroes. New messages pop up from time to time, such as posts about your recent endeavours in combat, Daily Bugle headlines, and more. Sometimes, however, you’ll get certain friends sliding into your DMs, inviting you to meet up. It’s always worth paying attention to these as they’ll provide instant opportunities to meet up and engage in a conversation to earn some friendship points.

Help your heroes

From time to time, an option to take on Hero Requests will appear above certain heroes. By partaking in these requests, you can quickly earn friendship points and other perks. To complete these requests, it might be as simple as selecting a response or simply listening to them, and other times you might be required to go off and complete a simple task. Whatever it is, they’re a great way to build friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Join a club

Every few nights, a hero might invite you to join a club (EMO KIDS for life!). By visiting the clubs, not only will you gain friendship points, but you’ll also earn additional rewards, such as Ability cards to take with you in battle and build your deck. Just pay attention to your Superlink as it’ll give you guidance on who’s leading the club, and any additional details that’ll help to initiate the get-together.