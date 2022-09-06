Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendships | How to build them fast

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an incredibly positive game, encouraging those who play to appreciate friendship and how important the people you love are. It also has its benefits, whereby those you get closer and closer to will help you with daily jobs, provide quests for you, give you unique rewards, and more. It can be daunting to make these work, but there’re some faster ways to increase friendship levels. We’ve put together this Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendships guide to show you just how quick and easy it can be to do this.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendships: Pay attention to what they love

Depending on the day, certain friends will appreciate certain items a lot more, raising your friendship gauge a lot quicker. For much of this guide, we chose to hang out with Maui, and in the picture below, you can see three things in the bottom right corner. Every friend is different, and you can check out what each one likes in the Collections menu.

Flower power

A really easy way to increase the friendship meter is by giving them flowers. Honestly, they love them, regardless of who you’re trying to level up. Flowers are found all over the valley, and they are always respawning. It takes less than a minute or two to build up a massive supply of them, so once you’re done, go visit your buddy and shower them with petals and stems.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendships: Just the two of us

Another simple way to build friendships is by hanging out with your buddy, and removing thorns from across the valley, Every time you do this, a pink star will appear above their head, showing you they not only condone your sterling work of making the world a better place, but their friendship gauge is filling up.