NVIDIA GeForce NOW gets two new games

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is getting two new games added to the service in the form of Disney Dreamlight Valley and The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure. Members are able to tap into high performance cloud streaming from almost any device, making it one of the best ways to play on Mac.

Players that purchase an Ultimate membership for £17.99 can run top AAA titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Mac at 4K 120fps, and Apex Legends and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege at 240 fps when connected to a 240hz monitor.

One of the new games being added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Disney Dreamlight Valley, was a big surprise from last year, and we said the following about it. “Although this is an Early Access title at present, there is a lot to do. Aside from living your second life on the island, there’s a story quest line associated with the Forgetting, and what happened to the Ruler before you got there. It introduces various villains from across the House of Mouse, with quests being surprisingly deep. For saying Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free-to-play when it releases in 2023, it’s dense structure will give a lot of players plenty to do. My only concern is the grind that’ll eventually come the further you get, whether that’s to spend money upgrading everything, or unlocking new Realms.”