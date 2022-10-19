First new Disney Dreamlight Valley content released: Scar’s Kingdom

Gameloft has released the first new free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s called “Scar’s Kingdom”.



As you can probably guess, it’s all about the player taking a journey to the Sunlit Plateau Biome where you’ll meet Scar from The Lion King. Gameloft adds that “Additionally, the new Star Path season celebrates all things Halloween and villainous with exclusive items and accessories that draw inspiration from some of the most iconic Disney villains”.



“From the start, we’ve promised our players regular content updates as part of Early Access and beyond, and we couldn’t be happier to deliver on that with our first update,” said Nicholas Mainville, Game Director for Disney Dreamlight Valley. “Bringing Scar into the ongoing story of Dreamlight Valley and giving players a chance to embrace their ‘bad’ sides, while diving into this unique world filled with brand-new twists should be welcoming to even the most heroic of fans, and we can’t wait for players to hop in”.

In “Scar’s Kingdom,” the iconic savanna of the Sunlit Plateau is in peril! The Pillar of Nurturing, once the key to keeping the Plateau vibrant and green, has dried up and is blocked by mysterious, dark magic. In order to bring the Plateau back to life, players must reluctantly team up with Scar, the would-be usurper of the Pride Lands who was trapped while the Forgetting ravaged Dreamlight Valley. Players must aid Scar and restore the Pillar of Nurturing by traveling deep into the Plateau’s mines to find the source of the problem, all while dealing with Scar’s less-than-honest motivations.

The release of “Scar’s Kingdom” also marks the launch of the game’s next Star Path season, dedicated to all things Halloween and Disney Villains, and featuring items inspired by iconic films, including Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Hercules, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and more. In order to unlock the all-new and exclusive season cosmetics, players will have to befriend iconic villains, remove Night Thorns from their territory, and spend time skulking around the Valley. New and exclusive outfits, accessories, furniture items, and more await those willing to put heroics aside. Sometimes it’s good to be bad.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch.