Disney Dreamlight Valley | Complete guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a delightful game where you get to build your own little community full of Disney characters, but one where a guide can come in handy. In the game, you’ll get the opportunity to welcome three additional characters to your village. These are Remy from Rataouille, as well as Wall-E and Moana. However, to get them all you’ll need to complete each of their questlines before they will agree to move to their village.

These can be quite tricky to do if you’re not sure what to do but have no fear, we here at God is a Geek, have got you covered. We’ve pulled together a guide for each of these characters’ questlines in Disney Dreamlight Valley for you to follow. So check them out below if you’re having any trouble.

As well as that, we’ve also pulled together some more general guides to help you get the most out of Disney Dreamlight Valley. So scroll down further to see our additional guides for some extra handy hints and tips.

Disney Dreamlight Valley guides

QUESTLINES GUIDES

ADDITIONAL GUIDES