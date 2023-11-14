Nintendo Black Friday sale will include EA Sports FC 24, Bayonetta 3, and more

Nintendo has announced the details of what games will be going on sale as part of the Black Friday deals on the eShop, and there’s some big games coming.

Starting at 2pm UK time (3pm CET) on November 16th, Nintendo Black Friday sales will feature huge games like EA Sports FC 24 (which is finally good on Switch), as well as No Man’s Sky, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Metroid Prime Remastered, and a whole lot more. Nintendo says that “Thousands of Nintendo Switch games are discounted on Nintendo eShop while savings on hardware bundles and merchandise are available on My Nintendo Store in this year’s Black Friday sale”.

It’ll run from Thursday 16th and end on the 3rd of December, but as of Monday 20th (2pm UK again) there will be more games, and “more hardware bundles” added to the eShop and My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo hasn’t said the discounts available yet, but the big games that’ll kick the sale off are:

These titles will be added to the sale on the 20th:

Hardware wise, there will be a Super Mario Bros Wonder bundle (including the OLED Mario Red Edition), Animal Crossing bundles, headphones, and headsets. Nintendo says: “Additionally, headphones and headsets, the Kirby School Collection, in which a range of stationary and accessories are featured, and LEGO Super Mario products will be included in the sale. A range of new holiday ornaments will become available from 16th November, too. Only until Sunday, 3rd December, customers will get a Mario Holiday Ornament as a bonus on all orders from £70”.

So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for lots of Nintendo goodies on sale.